Florence Pugh Tells Fans To Stop The “Bullying” Over Zach Braff Relationship

“I have never been an Instagram page that encourages [bullying.] I have never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe...I will not allow that behavior on my page. I am not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad, that during this time, when all really need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully.”

