Next week is going to be a big one for Netflix. The soon-to-be cult classic teen series Outer Banks will premiere, followed by Love Is Blind’s much hornier reality TV sibling Too Hot to Handle and Ana de Armas movie Sergio, among many other sure-to-be streaming hits.
This week, in comparison, is much quieter — but not totally barren. On Friday, April 10, we’ll get a brand-new addition to the beloved, always-growing Netflix rom-com cannon with Olivia Munn-starring Love Wedding Repeat. For fans of bro comedy, there’s Brews Brothers, and for The Circle fanatics there’s a brand-new series in the franchise. Netflix is also serving up tons of bingeable international content, including another season of Terrace House's soothing vibes. No matter your tastes, something will distract you from your quarantine cabin fever.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.