Ariana Grande’s Press-On Nails Are The Perfect Mani Alternative

With nails salons temporarily closed across the country under mandated orders to flatten the curve of COVID-19, nail enthusiasts are finding ways to get their manicures done on their own. While some people are sharpening their skills by painting their own quarantine nails, others — including Ariana Grande — opt for foolproof methods that require less dexterity.
The "Thank U, Next" singer, who's known to rock long, trendy nails, took to Instagram to show off her latest DIY project: press-on nails. The instant manicure set comes courtesy of a Los Angeles-based freelance nail artist who goes by @bettyinacherry, who Grande thanked for sending in her Stories. "U are a gift @bettyinacherry thank u," she captioned a video on her Instagram Stories.
The pack of press-on nails comes with a variety of shapes and designs that are perfectly in line with the singer's style: One set is a pearly, iridescent shade in an almond shape, while the rest are square-shaped in ombré light blue with a hole-punched design of a heart at the tip. As seen in her video, Grande went for the iridescent option with an opaque glitter finish this time around.
With so many celebrities taking matters into their own hands with DIY haircuts and dye jobs, it was only a matter of time before they found ways to achieve an easy manicure fix, too. If you're feeling inspired by Grande's instant mani, here are some of our favorite options for a similar vibe, below.
