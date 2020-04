Here’s How You Can Get Your Stimulus Check Faster

Many Americans will be receiving a $1,200 check as part of the first coronavirus relief bill passed by the federal government. While the bill was passed two weeks ago, it’s still unclear when most of us will actually receive this money. Some direct deposits may happen as early as this week, but paper checks may not get mailed until early May . People with lower income as reported on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns will receive their checks first, and those who haven’t provided any information to the IRS could get their checks as late as September. In the meantime, here are a few steps you can take to ensure you get your stimulus check as quickly and smoothly as possible.