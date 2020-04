The CDVA also provides tools like Change A Life , an approximately 45-minute-long online program to help adults learn how to help children who are being abused or experiencing violence. Aside from tools like this, Young believes the best thing people can do right now if they want to help is post hotline numbers for people who are feeling alone. "Anyone can make that anonymous call and get help, or make young people aware of the resources that exist out in the world for them. If you feel unsafe, you can text or chat," Young said. "If people really care about helping, there are so many ways to be there for each other, and if you're a survivor, there are so many ways to take care of yourself right now."