These 6 Spring Color Trends Will Brighten Your Day

While many nonessential workers (ourselves included) are using their time at home to try out indulgent food recipes and binge throwback TV shows, the fashion lovers among us are thinking about something else: clothes. With the global pandemic at top of mind, it's easy to forget that now would've been when all the spring '20 collections — and therefore, the trends — shown last September would be making an appearance on the streets. But just because dressing stylishly is the least of our worries doesn’t mean that our favorite stand-out fashions from the spring ‘20 season can't continue to serve a purpose — one of inspiration, perhaps.
And out of all the trends that made headlines at the end of last year, it was the colors that really hit home for us. Vintage denim blue, margarine yellow, and pistachio ice cream green all were featured throughout, on both outdoor tennis courts on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and 19th-century grandeur establishments in Paris. Saffron, cocoa, and peachy pink also made an appearance during the month-long fashion season.
So while the decision of what top to wear with sweatpants for our next Zoom meeting is hardly a critical one, we're happy to have something to brighten the mood, even if it is just a pretty new shade of yellow. After all, Pantone’s Color Institute did call the spring ‘20 color lineup “energizing and optimistic.”
Ahead, check out the six spring colors that are inspiring our warm-weather (indoor for now) wardrobes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.