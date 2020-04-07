For styles that are long on top with faded sides, you'll want multiple tools on hand. "Use clippers for the faded areas and shears on top," Wiggan explains. "Start with a lower guard setting and work your way up in small increments." Note that we're getting into more complicated territory with this one, so Wiggan says to spend time watching tutorials online before taking the plunge with shears.



Ultimately, if you plan on attempting a DIY haircut, Wolff encourages you to consult with your stylist and don't be too hard on your end result if they're imperfect. "Nobody will judge you during a time like this," he says. "If you do experiment at home, just remember that it will grow back — but doing nothing is also a safe and viable option."