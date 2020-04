Modern Family isn’t on Netflix, so if that remains your one and only go-to streaming service, you’ll be out of luck. Modern Family is available to stream on Hulu — but not in full. As of now, season 11 (the final season) is the only season that’s available on the platform. So if you have an account (or know someone who does), you can at least relive the ending of the show. That’s great news if those are the only episodes you were interested in, but if you were hoping to start your journey at the very beginning and go all the way back to season 1, that endeavor will prove to be a little tricky. And by "tricky" I mean it will involve spending some extra money. But can you really put a price on quality time with your favorite TV family?