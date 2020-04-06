Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Almost Out Of Jokes To Survive Quarantine

As the World Health Organization predicts that the United States is approaching what could very well be one of the most devastating weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal and local governments are encouraging people to stay inside their homes. For many of us, we’re coming upon a month of being indoors, and cabin fever is officially starting to set in.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been taking their new normal in stride since the early days of the pandemic, but after several weeks, even they’re starting to get a bit stir crazy. The spouses have done their best to keep their followers in good spirits — Teigen’s internet banter was as strong as ever, and Legend even blessed us with an at-home concert — but the reality of the situation just hit them all at once.
“It was definitely getting to us a little bit,” Teigen said candidly on the first episode of the at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We became more emotional about it, it just became a little real.”
“It happened really fast,” she continued, with Legend by her side. “It’s fun to be able to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you, and you go through these ups and downs.”
Despite the obvious stress of the pandemic, the couple is remaining positive and looking for ways to connect with each other in these times. Teigen and Legend are currently passing the time with their kids Luna and Miles as well as with Teigen's mom Pepper Thai, and they're doing all sorts of fun things together at home. It's that kind of interpersonal connectivity that Legend believes will help us get through this period.
"I think the key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other, and stay in touch with each other,” the singer told DeGeneres during their video chat. "Even though we can’t see each other in person, we can all virtually see each other, talk to each other, and make each other feel like we have each other we can hold on to."
No one knows when exactly we'll be free to resume our lives outside of the house again — several states in the U.S. are hitting a plateau of cases, so scientists are hopeful that the number of COVID-19 patients will begin to level off in two weeks — but Teigen is already dreaming of that glorious day.
"I know that when we’re able to be in contact with one another again, I’m going to be so emotional," she predicted wistfully. "It’s going to be such a beautiful thing to be able to touch people’s hands when I laugh at what they’re saying, or touch their faces, or give my dad a hug.”
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
