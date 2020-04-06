The First Quarantine Dating Reality Show Is Here

It was only a matter of time before quarantine content went from YouTube to TV, and it should surprise no one that 90 Day Fiancé is the first show to get on board. A spin-off of the original reality TV show, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, is coming to TLC on April 20 and follows our favorite families as they adapt to life in isolation, according to The Wrap. There will reportedly be no production crew, but a whole lot of video calls.
The five-episode special revisits over 40 original cast members, including Anna and Mursel, Brett and Daya, and David and Annie. Through self-shot footage and video interviews, they've managed to piece together a show that could not be more appropriate during these times as couples struggle to navigate their relationships while cooped up at home.
“Quarantine time is never easy, but we’re getting through this because when people stick together, nothing bad can happen,” says David Toborowsky in a video promo.
This unprecedented moment in history means it's anyone's guess how our favorite couples will fare in isolation. The challenges of love and connection across obstacles have never before faced these types of restrictions, but the return of something so familiar and beloved will hopefully provide comfort and levity for those watching from home.
The five episodes will air Mondays in what appears to be real-time, so it's really like the 90 Day Fiancé families and us are going through it all together. Let's hope our quarantine is just 90 days as well.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
