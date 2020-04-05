Miley Cyrus Gave Herself Quarantine Bangs, Joe Exotic-Style

As the days under quarantine start to blend together, Miley Cyrus did what any sensible person would do while stuck inside: she decided to give herself bangs. The result? Let’s just say it looks pretty exotic.
“Lucky for me, I’m not going to be seeing anyone,” Cyrus joked in reference to the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone inside and her new look from being on public display.
Cyrus revealed that she cut her own bangs with a pair of scissors she had lying around during an episode of her new Instagram live talk show, Bright Minded. And her guests, hairstylist Justin Anderson and Kristin Cavallari, listened as Cyrus explained the cut bore a striking resemblance to Tiger King’s Joe Exotic.
.@MileyCyrus talked with her friend and hairstylist/colorist Justin Anderson and special guest Kristen Cavallari about the haircut she gave herself in quarantine 😂 pic.twitter.com/8d50GNdThB— Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) April 1, 2020
Fans piled on with the Tiger King comparisons with side-by-side photos. And trust us: once you see it, you can’t unsee it.
Why has Miley Cyrus got her hair cut like Joe Exotic?? #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/LlrlwHSceY— Jade McGillick (@jade_mcgillick) March 31, 2020
It’s 3am and this is keeping me awake... Miley Cyrus or Joe Exotic??? pic.twitter.com/ugjYfF7K1S— 𝓉 🦋 (@Taylor__Sundell) April 3, 2020
My mom said Miley Cyrus and Joe Exotic have the same mullet and I just 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JuBVzZdFQb— Em (@gettem_) April 5, 2020
Cyrus debuted a chin-length bob back in January, but as Anderson pointed out during the talk show, she frequently likes to switch things up. Cyrus even recently gave her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, a buzzcut.
Other celebs such as Dua Lipa and Rosalía have also chopped bangs while stuck inside, though Cyrus seems to be the only star who’s cut went a little wild. That’s probably why she also advised fans to not try it at home.
From internet sensation to hair inspiration, what a time to be Joe Exotic.
