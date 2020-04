Parks & Rec Is The Ultimate Comfort Quarantine Binge So Amy Poehler Is Introducing Her Kids To It

Despite being credited as a writer on some of the show’s most notable episodes , it seems like the actual plot is mostly a haze of good memories for Poehler, who confessed that she only remembers the gist of the show. “It’s really funny because my kids are like, ‘Mom, what happens?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t remember,’” she told Meyers. “I don’t remember any of it! It’s one long blur.”