Parks & Rec Is The Ultimate Comfort Quarantine Binge So Amy Poehler Is Introducing Her Kids To It

Millions of people around the world are finding ways to cope with a myriad of social distancing, quarantine, and lockdown orders this past month. While remotely appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler shared that she is spending this time introducing her sons, Archie and Abel, to one of her most beloved characters, Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation.
“It’s really sweet. I’ve been texting the cast to show them videos of the boys watching the show, which is awesome,” said Poehler. “And I don’t just say this because I’m on it, it is such a good show to watch right now because it makes you feel good and it’s about a bunch of people working together to solve problems.”
Poehler, who starred on the show for all of its seven seasons, won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the ever-earnest and unfailingly upbeat Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in Pawnee, IN.
Despite being credited as a writer on some of the show’s most notable episodes, it seems like the actual plot is mostly a haze of good memories for Poehler, who confessed that she only remembers the gist of the show. “It’s really funny because my kids are like, ‘Mom, what happens?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t remember,’” she told Meyers. “I don’t remember any of it! It’s one long blur.”
The show introduced viewers to a colorful cast of peculiar but lovable characters. For many of the actors, including Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, and Aziz Ansari, it launched their careers as household-name actors.
Throughout its run from 2009 to 2015, Parks and Recreation received 14 Emmy nominations including two for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series also introduced us to the beauty that is Galentine’s Day. Specifically, “ladies celebrating ladies” while also enjoying Leslie Knope’s favorite meal, waffles.
If it’s a bit of a blur for you as well, now might be the time to take a trip down memory lane and revisit Parks and Recreation for yourself. We’re just jealous that there are people who still get to experience the cult classic show for the first time.
