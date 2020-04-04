Did Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Have A Quarantine Reconciliation A Year And A Half After Splitting?

A year and a half after a tumultuous breakup that involved a Charlie Puth meme, many emotional Instagram Stories, and a hickey, the Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan love story has come full circle. On Friday, the two were photographed driving together in Los Angeles, E! News reports. Whether this is the sign of a romantic reunion or just a renewed friendship, the sight of the exes together is still a shock.
Back in 2018, Lil Xan accused Cyrus of cheating, reportedly because she sent him a meme of Puth’s face on a porn star’s body. He then clarified that he actually believed Cyrus was cheating on him with EDM producer Ookay.
In response, Cyrus accused Lil Xan of cheating, too, claiming she noticed a new hickey during a FaceTime session. When the relationship finally came to an end, Lil Xan insisted the relationship had been “fake” all along and was set up by his and Cyrus’ label, Columbia Records. Cyrus and the label both denied his claim. Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Cyrus and Lil Xan for comment.
“It was just a shock for everybody, I think,” Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that she was moving on and focusing on her music. Cyrus also wrote on Instagram that the relationship was “a mistake.”
Cyrus hasn’t gone public with a relationship since. Lil Xan, however, entered a new relationship, which later turned into an engagement. He and his then-fiancée, Annie Smith, had an even more complicated breakup: after Lil Xan announced Smith was pregnant, Smith said she had a miscarriage, and then Lil Xan questioned whether she was ever pregnant in the place.
Now, fans are wondering whether Cyrus and Lil Xan are back on or just breaking social distancing guidelines for a quick drive. Is it possible they’re maybe even joining the ranks of celebrity couples and exes quarantined together?
