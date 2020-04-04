Kylie Jenner Is Trading In Glam Looks For A “Hair Health Journey” During Quarantine

Kylie Jenner, known for her seriously glam looks, has been rocking her natural hair while self-quarantining to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Just like us, kinda.
But she also shared, during an Instagram Live with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, that she’s going on what she’s calling a “hair health journey” while sitting at home. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she said while running her hands through her dirty blonde bobbed ‘do. She previously showed off her extension-free strands on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.
“I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” Kylie said, explaining that she has been doing different hair masks and is using argan oil.
Advertisement
She also shared she’s not currently wearing acrylics on her nails, explaining, “I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats. My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes. We’re so natural, Stass.”
She also posted a video to her stories, tossing her hair in a black bodysuit, with the words “Hair Health Journey RN” floating on the screen.
This isn’t Jenner's first foray into rocking a more natural hair look. Back in February, the reality star shared images from a styling session with hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who trimmed Jenner's damp hair into a chin-length bob. It does appear that Jenner had some highlights added since then, presumably before she started self-isolating.
What’s next for Jenner’s quarantine beauty journey? Perhaps she’ll really go natural and start following Martha Stewart’s minimalist quarantine beauty routine and start air drying her hair and wearing only lip gloss?
What’s next for Jenner’s quarantine beauty journey? Perhaps she’ll really go natural and start following Martha Stewart’s minimalist quarantine beauty routine and start air drying her hair and wearing only lip gloss?
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement