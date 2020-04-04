It’s A Girl For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

A month after announcing her pregnancy, Katy Perry has more news: she and Orlando Bloom are expecting a daughter.
Though this declaration didn’t come with its own music video, Perry shared a photo of Bloom, grinning despite a face covered in pink frosting, on Instagram. “It’s a girl,” Perry captioned the shot, tagging “Girls Run The World” as the photo’s location. Friends including Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Rachel Zoe commented their congratulations.
Earlier this month, Perry told audiences at a concert in Melbourne that she was hoping her baby would be a girl. Her daughter, who she said she expects this summer, will be Perry’s first child and Bloom’s second. Bloom shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.
Perry first revealed she was pregnant in the music video for her song “Never Worn White.” Afterwards, she went on a livestream to confirm the news — and also tease new music. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” she told fans. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.” Perry has released several singles over the past few years, but hasn’t dropped an album since 2017’s Witness.
Before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, Perry was looking at an even busier summer. Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in early 2019, were in the midst of planning a summer wedding, which sources say has been postponed.
Perry opened up about her relationship with Bloom in Vogue India’s January cover story. “When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do,” she said. “It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando.”
