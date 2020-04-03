The Roommate Is On Netflix & There’s One Reason To Watch: Leighton Meester

My favorite scene is probably Rebecca’s most quiet aggression of all. With Sarah on a date with Stephen (Gigandet) a frat boy with a heart of gold, she starts calling her incessantly, fretting over her lack of control. When the two lovers return to the dorm, Rebecca is waiting, still and furious, in the hall. “I kept calling and calling,” she says, and when Sarah tries to explain, interrupts her with a sneer: “I’m going to bed now — I’m glad you’re okay.” Suddenly, what could have been a totally innocuous moment is a viscerally gripping one, hinging on Meester’s line delivery and inflection — and of course, her eyes, telegraphing betrayal, fury and weariness all at once.

