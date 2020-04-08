Are you laughing enough during quarantine? In the new series Speak Up, a collaboration between Refinery29 and Comedy Central, eight female stand-ups perform their sets and interview each other about their experiences in the comedy world. The comics featured include Marcia Belsky, Rachel Sennott, Marie Faustin, Kat Radley, Jena Friendman, and Ayo Edebiri.
In the first episode, Tien Tran and Chanel Ali share their comedy origin stories. Ali knew she was going to do comedy for 20 years before actually telling anyone about that plan. Tran gives viewers a glimpse into the psyche of her fifth grade self by reading a note she wrote to her best friend, who she definitely had a crush on. Watch above, and check back for new episodes Wednesdays on YouTube.
And don’t miss all eight comedians in their laugh-out-loud stand-up series Taking The Stand every Tuesday on Comedy Central Stand Up.
Advertisement