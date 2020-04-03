The First Photos Of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Hollywood Are Here

"What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented?" she pondered to THR.

