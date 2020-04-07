After 11 seasons on air, Modern Family is saying goodbye. On Wednesday, April 8, fans will see how things wrap up for the Dunphys and Pritchetts. But, what fans might not know is what the cast of Modern Family plans to do after the show ends.
Eleven years is a long time to have the same job — especially if you started that job when you were four years old, as was the case for Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily), and Jeremy Maguire (Joe). Plus, there are all the actors who started the show as pre-teens and are now adults.
Being on such a successful — and syndicated — show means that the stars of Modern Family can definitely take their time when it comes to what they want to do next. Naturally, though, some of these overachievers have already decided. A couple of the actors moved on to new projects before the finale even aired and others have pilots in the works.
There are also a few who are taking it easy. After 11 years, it makes total sense to take a "reset," as one cast member put it.
Click through to see what each of the 13 stars of Modern Family have planned — or don't have planned — next.