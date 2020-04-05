8:30am -- The governor of Ohio postponed today’s election due to COVID-19. It's understandable some states might need a little more time to hold their primary to help stop the spread of this pandemic. The top priority should be ensuring voters get to have their say in our democratic process in a way that protects everyone's health. Only states with primaries in the next month should exercise the option to postpone -- others need to move quickly to let people vote by mail AND ensure there are enough in-person locations so no polling place gets too crowded. The 2020 election was already getting significant interest from voters, but the COVID-19 situation is really showing people what kind of impact elected officials can have on our lives and people are definitely going to want to have their say in November.