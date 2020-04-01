Following backlash she received from her reality show MTV No Filter, Tana Mongeau posted a lengthy YouTube video in which she detailed her struggles with substance abuse and mental health.
MTV No Filter chronicles the influencer’s day-to-day life, including her friendship with manager Jordan Worona. In season 2, some fans accused Mongeau of not being kind to Worona on camera, as well as partying and drinking in front of a friend who recently committed to a sober lifestyle due to alcohol abuse issues. Following the backlash, Mongeau responded to the accusations of insensitivity on Twitter, stating that “recovery and addiction are two things I'm VERY passionate about as they are two things I've dealt with very seriously.”
In her new YouTube video, posted Wednesday, Mongeau admitted that she wasn’t always the best to Worona on camera, but stated that MTV edited her to make the situation appear much worse than it was.
"I blame myself for even being in such a mindset to just film like that and not even think of what MTV would do with it,” she said in the video.
Mongeau also got candid about her abuse of the drug Xanax, which she claimed was exasperated due to her difficult relationship with her mother.
"The night before we started filming the season I told Jordan how much I was taking when all that shit happened with my mom,” Mongeau said. “He was kind of like, 'So you tried to kill yourself?' And I was like, 'No, I just took this amount of pills,' and he was like, 'If you're taking that much and you know it can kill you, you're okay with that?'"
Mongeau has been very open about her personal life with her YouTube followers, of which she has over five million. Mongeau previously released a video in December of 2019, in which she revealed her unhappiness with then-partner Jake Paul, whom she married (albeit not legally) in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony earlier that year.
Refinery29 reached out to Mongeau and MTV for comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helplineat 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
