That night, as the reality of our new lives sunk in, I started looking forward to going into lockdown with Phil and spending some quality time together . He travels for work most weeks, so the time we have together is limited. Despite this, our Monday to Friday is filled with mushy texts, flirty FaceTime calls and passionate reunions; even though we've been together for years, we struggle to keep our hands off each other and I still get butterflies when I see him.