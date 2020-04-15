The kids might not be alright on Netflix's Outer Banks. The new teen series, which is Dawson's Creek meets The Goonies meets Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's direct-to-video classic Holiday In The Sun, follows John B. (Chase Stokes) and his wrong side of the island buddies, better known as the Pogues, as they hunt for buried treasure. However, before the adventure begins, it's worth getting to know the young actors of Outer Banks, who, spoiler, aren't really as young as the people they're playing.
That might be comforting to hear for anyone wondering how these North Carolina high schoolers got so buff. While these 16-year-olds don't have as many tattoos as the 13 Reasons Why teens, it's hard to ignore that they don't look like your average high schoolers next door.
These teen show stars might not be teen themselves — only one Outer Banks star actually is — but most of them are in the early stages of their careers. For most of the actors, Outer Banks is their biggest role to date. However, that doesn't mean you haven't seen them before. The cast includes former Stranger Things actors, a CW regular, and a Disney Channel star. So get ready to meet the cast of the Outer Banks, most of whom are not actually teens, but are good at playing them on TV.