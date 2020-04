The Psychology Of Wearing Makeup When No Can See You

Of course, not everyone affected by COVID-19 social distancing measures is fortunate enough to recreate their nine-to-five in a makeshift home office. Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg , who works with stars like Kaley Cuoco and Rashida Jones , is one of many beauty professionals who are currently out of a day job . Still, she’s created her own morning routine: feeding her kids, going for a run, showering, then lighting a salt lamp, putting on music, and doing her hair and makeup. It not only helps her feel ready for the day, but it also serves as a mood elevator. “I noticed on the weekend, I wasn't as active and I was a little more sad and frustrated and definitely had some crying moments,” she says. “But I'm a firm believer that in the eye of scary shit, you have to remove yourself and laugh because there's nothing you can do if you sit around and let it completely cripple you.”