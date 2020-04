30 Looks To Try, The At-Home Edition

We’re not here to tell you which route is the one best taken. That is for you to decide. We can, however, provide you with ample inspiration on both ends of the spectrum. From sweatsuits à la Zoë Kravitz that are just as comfortable as they are polished to dressed-up ensembles that look more appropriate for a fashion show than another day of self-isolation, the 30 looks ahead include a little bit of everything. One thing’s for sure, though, the entire lot is worth a try.