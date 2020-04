New Housewife Leah McSweeney is coming in hot. It's a surprising route to take considering she's surrounded by the wackiest Housewives cast there is and looks pretty wacky herself in the trailer. These women get over drama in five seconds and go back to Turtle Time. That said, it's possible this tagline is about drama she has with Dorinda. In the trailer she's shown fighting with Dorinda saying, "Sit your ass down, I never said that!" Plus, Leah does actually enjoy boxing and often uses phrases with the word "bitch" in her clothing line