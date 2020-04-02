A Quarantine Playlist For Every Mood

The sense of going stir crazy from quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak is starting to set in. You've watched at least one show you've been meaning to get to and, of course, Tiger King. You've read that book that was collecting dust on your nightstand for months. You're up to two walks a day, just to feel some forward motion. Now, it's time to let music kick it up a notch and break up the monotony of self-quarantining.
For most of us, social distancing has lent itself to up-and-down mood swings. Sure, you've got stuff to occupy your mind during the day while you work from home (and listen to our playlists to help with your concentration), but what about your downtime? We've pulled together playlists to start your day, to motivate you, to inspire you, to empower you, and to help you find new music you'll love. Even with all the time in the world, the last one can be a hard task.
Songs For When You're Completely Alone
One is the loneliest number, a wise songwriter once said. Some of us are testing the limits of that loneliness now and it's rough. It's okay to have mixed feelings about all this solitude. This playlist has some sad songs about being all by oneself, but it's sprinkled with a few hopeful bangers about the light at the end of the tunnel. As the White Stripes sang: "I'm thinking about my doorbell, when you gonna ring it?"
Get Inspired
If you're getting too in your head — or feeling too in your apartment — allow these inspirational songs to remind you of how great it is to feel good. They'll get you out of bed, and they'll make you tap your toes while you brush your teeth and wash your hands for two minutes. Most of all, they will remind you that you are allowed to feel happy!
Happy Hour On Zoom & Hangouts
Look, no one could have guessed when we were going into 2020 that this year would be so unbelievably strange. Happy hour on Zoom or Google Hangouts with party music made up of the best songs from 2019. Get nostalgic with your friends and experience some near-past escapism to when the world was simpler and way less quarantined.
Go To Sleep, Baby
One of the first things most people lose when they get stressed out is sleep time. But we need it! If you find yourself laying in bed and staring at the walls, slip this playlist on instead and let your brain turn itself off.
All The Songs We're Obsessed With Right Now
What's new, what's hot? We're updating this mix weekly with the best new songs from artists you know and love and new artists you can get ahead of the curve with.
Songs For (What Feels Like) The End Of The World
Look, this is not the end of the world. But it kind of feels like it. So what did you not do that you want to do before the world ends? These songs explore the road not taken, the bet not placed. And they're great to dance to and get that anxious energy out.
