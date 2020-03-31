Nailed It! Is Back For Its Fourth Season Of Cake & Chaos

The fun never stops when you have a decent internet connection. As you are likely to be spending more time on TikTok learning coffee recipes or online touring the world's best museums right now, going back to Netflix feels like one the few "normal" activities we can carry on with.
Nailed It! will soon be back with a fourth season of the show that brought you half-baked home cooks with a tendency to set kitchens on fire. If you count yourself among the many thousands who have just gotten into breadmaking during this time of social distancing, you're about to get plenty of inspiration on what not to do next time you step into the kitchen for a boredom-induced baking session. Either that or you'll find your baking fails adequately represented in primetime.
Hosts Nicole Byer and Jacque Torres return to Netflix tomorrow, Wednesday, April 1, and, as usual, each Nailed It! winner will take home a $10,000 prize. Among season 4's novelties, we can expect liquid nitrogen mishaps, baking "help" from the contestants' own children, and guest hosts like Fortune Feimster, Gabby Douglas, and Adam Scott.
It's another riveting season of crusty, dusty, caked-up disasters with burnt edges and too-raw-to-eat insides. Refinery29 has an exclusive clip of season 4's first episode, "Let's Get Lit," where contestants are challenged to make William Shakespeare cookies with a candy stained-glass background. Because this is an epic-fail show, there really isn't any spoiler risk in detailing the results, which are, of course, utter failures. Maybe now you have the time to really see if you can do it better yourself.
