Broken hearted that Brielles dad cannot be in here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do. Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus. I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too. I’m a mess. She is doing well. Stable and pushing. This surgery will be very helpful. Thank you for the prayers. We feel them. We see them working. Thank you for the messages. All of them. I see them all. So does Ryan and Mike and our families. I’ll keep updating. #prayforbrie