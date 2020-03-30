If there’s anything that’s been there for us during these times of self-quarantining and social distancing, it’s the snacks in our pantries. Whether salty or sweet, comfort food is only one of the few small pleasures making isolation just a little bit more bearable.
The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are fully aware of this, and announced on Friday that life on the inside was going to get a little bit sweeter thanks to their new home delivery and donation service. The organization released a statement introducing their Girl Scouts Cookie Care system, which will allow Girl Scout cookie lovers across the U.S. to order sweets that they love online and have them delivered to their homes.
“The COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. hard in the midst of cookie season, so many girls and councils haven’t been able to sell their inventory due to social distancing and other safety precautions,” Friday’s statement explained. “Knowing that ample supply is available, and many consumers are seeking Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts Cookie Care is primed to address these needs by allowing consumers to order from nearby councils’ inventory.”
Girl Scouts Cookie Care will also allow buyers to “share the love by donating cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes.” In addition to introducing their online ordering service, the GSUSA announced their Girl Scouts at Home program, which will provide girls and families across the country with fun activities they can complete together as self-quarantining continues. Activities run the gamut of topics and interests, from STEM skills to outdoor (read: in the backyard) adventures to life skills. Girl Scouts at Home activities are also separated by grade.
The 2020 Girl Scout cookie season kicked off on January 7 and was only active for about 10 weeks before the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the social distancing regulations that came with it caused Girl Scout posts to close up shop, though the company is taking every measure to make sure that everything from Thin Mints to Tagalongs can be enjoyed safely from home.
Lemon-Ups, the newest Girl Scout cookie introduced just this year, will also be available through the Girl Scouts Cookie Care program. The crispy lemon cookies boast inspirational messages like “I am a leader” on each treat, meant to specifically inspire girls and women, though could really be uplifting to just about anyone right now.
