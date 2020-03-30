Story from Pop Culture

Drake Shows Off First Picture Of His Son Adonis In Sweet Instagram Post

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp.
The quarantine has everyone in their feelings; most of us are adjusting to our new normal by practicing mindfulness in a time when anxiety feels like it’s at an all-time high. Others, like Drake, are taking this time to stay rooted and hold on to the people they love most.
Drake has always been open about his personal life, never shying away from talking about the circumstances that made him the man that he is today. But even with all of his candid discussions about his frayed interpersonal relationships, the Canadian rapper has been notably quiet about sharing his son Adonis with the world — he only admitted that he was a father after Pusha T revealed the secret on the diss track "Story of Adidon" during their fiery rap beef.
Two years after the fallout of feud (which also entangled fellow rapper and former friend Kanye West), Drake is finally ready to put it all out there by sharing the first images of young Adonis. Earlier today, the rapper penned a thoughtful letter to his public on Instagram captioning a photoset of his family.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

"When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright," he wrote on Instagram. "We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality."
(Someone's deep in their spiritual bag.)
The photoset also included a picture of Sophie Brussaux (Adonis' mother) as well as photos of Drake's parents Dennis and Sandra Graham. Per the picture, Sandra's genes are very powerful; blond and blue-eyed, Adonis is the spitting image of his grandmother.
Drake has been making the most of life in quarantine. After being spotted with Kevin Durant and subsequently testing negative for COVID-19, the star has been spending his days, like, the rest of us, indoors. He's been having a good time though, going to virtual clubs on Instagram (maybe we'll see him at Club Quarantine?) and even reuniting with his ex Rihanna. Clearly, he's here for a good time and a long time — you know, since the coronavirus outbreak is far from over.
"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," Drake concluded in the caption. "Until then please keep your lights on."
