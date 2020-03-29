Madison Prewett Clears The Air: She’s Not Dating A Fellow Bachelor Nation Alum

Even during nationwide lockdowns, your Bachelor Nation favorites are still finding time to fall in love — but Madison Prewett isn’t one of them. In a Friday Q&A on Instagram Live, a fan asked Madison about former Bachelorette contestant Connor Saeli, and she was quick to clarify that he’s just a friend.
“He seems like a really sweet guy and he reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support, really sweet, but that is it,” she said. “We are not together. I am not with anyone right now. I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time.”
Connor first fueled dating rumors during an Instagram Live of his own last week. He was joined by fellow Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and John Paul Jones, who started egging him on about Madison. “If a certain individual goes [on Bachelor in Paradise], would you go?” Mike asked Connor. When Connor didn’t take bait, Mike asked, “So what’s up with you and Madison?”
“I don’t know. We’ll see,” he responded. “I can’t give you anything.”
Unfortunately for Connor, it sounds like Madison is practicing healthy social distancing right now — and after the year she’s had so far, it makes sense. After she ended her on-screen relationship with Bachelor Peter Weber, Chris Harrison reunited the couple on “After the Final Rose.” Peter’s mom, of course, made it clear that she did not approve, and Madison and Peter broke up again after a record two days.
Meanwhile, Peter has been sparking some dating rumors of his own. Fans think he might be back with former contestant Kelley Flanagan after he was spotted by her side in Chicago.
What does Madison think of all this? She isn’t exactly as fed up as Peter’s other ex, Hannah Ann Sluss, but you still shouldn’t expect a Madison and Peter reunion anytime soon. “I do not still talk to Peter,” she said in the same Friday Q&A. “But I wish him all the best.”
