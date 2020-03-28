Demi Lovato Hosted The Most Amazing FaceTime Photoshoot While Social Distancing

Social distancing has given new meaning to the phrase, “all dolled up with nowhere to go.”
When selfies just aren’t enough, take a page out of Demi Lovato’s book and host a FaceTime photoshoot.
On Friday, Lovato shared an Instagram post featuring images from a FaceTime photoshoot with photographer Angelo Kritikos. And let’s just say that the photos were light-years ahead of the sneaky screenshots we all take while video chatting with our friends.
"Did a virtual FaceTime photo shoot with @angelokritikos... when the world shuts down and you gotta stay safe, you also gotta get creative," she wrote in the caption.
In the series of photos, some in color and others in black and white, Lovato's wearing a black graphic T-shirt and gold hoop earrings. From frame to frame the positioning of her hair changes — sometimes it hangs artfully in front of her face, other times it’s tousled while she gazes off into the distance. Creative indeed.
Since coronavirus has everyone holed up at home, celebrities have been working hard to produce content that keeps people safe and sane inside. Well, sometimes. Some of the celeb content has been pretty bad (ahem, that “Imagine” video), while another portion has been good. Given the positive comments under Lovato’s pics, we’d say this definitely falls under the latter category.
BRB, going to find some good lighting and to phone a friend.
