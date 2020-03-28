Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Back In The U.S. After Quarantining In Australia

Guess we’ve gotten our final update from Chet Hanks, as his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, are back in the United States after quarantining in Australia, People reports. The couple was recently spotted in Los Angeles two weeks after they were diagnosed with coronavirus.
“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks wrote in a statement posted to Twitter earlier this week.
Earlier this month, Hanks announced that he and Wilson tested positive for coronavirus after “colds, and some body aches,” in addition to slight fevers. At the time, Hanks was in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley movie.
The couple’s son Chet quickly became a shirtless voice of comfort as fans began expressing their worries about Hanks and Wilson’s health.
"They both are fine — they're not even that sick,” Chet said in a video posted to Instagram. “They're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions."
Following those “necessary health precautions” seemingly worked for Hanks and Wilson, and the former encouraged everyone to continue following the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” Hanks wrote. “Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
