Bad Education Is About A Crazy Real-Life School Scandal

Bad Education’s trailer offers no answers, but in real life, Tassone and Gluckin were in on this scam together. In fact, when Tassone was confronted with the information that Gluckin was using school money to cover personal expenses, it was Tassone who pled with the school board for leniency, according to a 2004 article in New York Magazine. In reality, both Tassone and Gluckin were stealing from the school, using funds that could have gone to maintaining the elite public high school’s facilities (the leaky roof, for example) and other needs of the district on lavish vacations, plastic surgery, and cars.