KUWTK Gave Us The Final Update On The Tristan Thompson-Khloé Kardashian Sitch

New day, new time, new season, but Keeping Up With The Kardashians is revisiting familiar drama. Or, lack thereof, since last night's season 18 premiere of the reality show somewhat closed the book on tension between exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who share one-year-old baby True. Two cheating scandals later, the most notable involving half-sister Kylie Jenner's now-ex BFF Jordyn Woods, KUWTK just showed that not only has Khloé found peace with the basketball player, but so has her family.
In fact, Khloé revealed on Twitter that she and Tristan were watching the premiere together, in which he and sister Kim Kardashian West get dinner to debrief nine months after the Jordyn Woods scandal.
"I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!!" Khloé tweeted, adding, “The most uncomfortable dinner EVER."
However, Kim says the dinner went well, and over on Twitter she praised Tristan even more.
"I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR!" she wrote. "We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him."
Theoretically, shouldn't this mean the Kardashians have room in their hearts to extend the same courtesy to Jordyn Woods? After all, with the Tristan drama now over and done with, we're going to need a new storyline. I can only see the sisters fight with Kourtney Kardashian so much before it gets old. In the spirit of friendship — and many, many more episodes to watch this season during quarantine — let's give Jordyn another chance. Megan Thee Stallion can join too.
