As state governments nationwide work to address the rapid spread of coronavirus amid a shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), President Donald Trump continues to butt heads with their governors. This time, the president took aim at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while also claiming to forget her name.
“We’ve had a big problem with the young, a woman governor, you know who I’m talking about from Michigan,” Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. He further stated that “all she does is sit there and blame the federal government.”
Advertisement
Whitmer took to Twitter to set the record straight, reminding the president of her repeated requests for federal assistance to acquire medically necessary ventilators, N95 masks, and coronavirus test kits. “Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me,” she said, adding, “You said you stand with Michigan — prove it.”
Trump’s remarks came after Whitmer asked the federal government for a major disaster declaration in the state, which included sweeping demands for disaster unemployment, crisis counseling, an expansion of SNAP, rental assistance, temporary housing, and much more.
The governor also requested public assistance for debris removal, water control facilities, and emergency protective measures, in addition to more ventilators and PPE, such as masks and hospital gowns. Due to the shortage of medically necessary equipment, state governments are now bidding against each other for crucial medical supplies.
“The fact of the matter is, we as Americans shouldn't be bidding against one another,” Whitmer said. “We should be able to harness the federal power to ensure that everyone's got what they need. That's not happening.”
Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me 👋— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020
I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW
Michigan currently has 2,294 cases of COVID-19, and as of Thursday 43 people in the state had died from the virus. The Michigan governor has been critical of the Trump administration for its slow response to the pandemic, stating that the federal government “hasn’t been prepared” to combat it.
Advertisement
Whitmer declared a state of emergency in the state on March 10, which was then followed by a ban on all large gatherings, and closures of schools, bars, and restaurants. As of Monday, Whitmer signed an executive order that requires people to stay home unless their work is absolutely necessary.
Related Content:
Advertisement