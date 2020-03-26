Elle Fanning Just Debuted Spring’s Trendiest Rainbow Hair Color

We're in the midst of a global pandemic, which means that practicing social distancing is more than important, it's critical to flatten the curve of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made these instructions perfectly clear, but following them isn't necessarily easy — and that's okay! Toggling between anxiety and boredom is normal right now, and, for many of us — celebrities included — keeping idle hands busy requires more than puzzles.
Some stars are using the time to learn viral TikTok dances or chat with friends likeMichelle Obama, while others are dolling out major inspiration by way of hair changes. The latest of which, Elle Fanning, has our idle hands reaching for pink dye.
Some stars are using the time to learn viral TikTok dances or chat with friends likeMichelle Obama, while others are dolling out major inspiration by way of hair changes. The latest of which, Elle Fanning, has our idle hands reaching for pink dye.
Advertisement
Last week, the All The Bright Places actress took to social media to explain why she is self-isolating: her grandmother. Tagging her photo with #IStayHomeFor, she reiterated how vulnerable older people are, which is why it's vital we all do our part.
A few days later, Fanning had another announcement: a new 'do. Fresh out of the shower, the actress debuted a pastel transformation on Instagram Stories. It's unclear if the look is permanent, let alone if she did it herself, but it appears to be inspired by her Strawberry Shortcake phone case.
A few days later, Fanning had another announcement: a new 'do. Fresh out of the shower, the actress debuted a pastel transformation on Instagram Stories. It's unclear if the look is permanent, let alone if she did it herself, but it appears to be inspired by her Strawberry Shortcake phone case.
Over the coming weeks we'll undoubtably be seeing more celeb transformations — whether DIY hair color, embracing their grays, or trying out new haircuts. After all, with film and TV productions paused indefinitely, when is it a better time to experiment at home?
If you feel inspired by Fanning's new pink color, we're here to help point you in a similar direction. If your hair is already blonde or highlighted, adding color is as easy as ordering a color mask or wash-in temporary color. If your hair is dark, however, it's crucial to remember that it's recommended to only go two levels lighter or darker than your natural shade while coloring at home.
Or course, the best move is to order a product that only lasts one wash, like hair chalk or spray, and use Fanning's inspiration to pre-book an appointment (and buy a gift card, if you can) to help support your local salon or colorist, both of which are in need of serious support until salons can open again.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement