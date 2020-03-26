Story from News

How The Royal Family Is Handling Coronavirus: From Testing To Social Distancing

Erin Corbett
Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage.
From the White House to Buckingham Palace, coronavirus is affecting some of the most powerful families in the world. Earlier this week Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first member of the Royal Family to receive a positive diagnosis. Soon after his father’s diagnosis was publicized, a video of Prince William making light of the virus earlier this month made the rounds. “I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,’” he joked. 
Now, members of the Royal Family are hunkering down as coronavirus spreads across the U.K., following widespread cases around the world, including multiple world leaders and politicians. Currently, there are more than 9,529 cases have been confirmed in the U.K. And, London has reported the highest regional death rate, which reached nearly 170 as of Thursday. In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to shelter in place, and that includes the Royal Family — taking a cue from America's first family, too. Ahead, we've collected a rundown of how the Royal family is handling COVID-19. 
Queen Elizabeth II

The 93-year-old queen left Buckingham Palace last week, and was off to Windsor Castle where she and her husband Prince Phillip, 98, will remain for the foreseeable future. The Queen cancelled all upcoming public events, as well as her previously scheduled travel to Cheshire and Camden later this month. The palace has also postponed a planned visit with the emperor and empress of Japan. 
“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe,” the Queen said in a statement. She added, “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Prince Charles

After testing positive for coronavirus, Prince Charles said he is self-isolating at Balmoral Castle — the royal family's estate in Scotland. According to a press release from Clarence House, the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is only displaying mild symptoms and appears to be in good health so far. His wife, Camila, was also tested for the virus and reportedly does not have it. According to a BBC report, any staff or persons that came into recent contact with Prince Charles are also quarantining. "A number of household staff at Birkhall — the prince's residence on the Balmoral estate — are now self-isolating at their own homes," the report says. "A palace source said the prince has spoken to both the Queen and his sons — the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex — and is in good spirits."
Prince William & Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken off to their Sandringham country estate, Anmer Hall, where they will self-quarantine with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Despite making light of the deadly virus earlier this month, Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, urged the people of the U.K. to come together in this moment of uncertainty.
"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together," he said in a video posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram account. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The royal pair left the U.K. earlier this month to Vancouver Island in Canada where they reunited with their son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step down from their royal duties earlier this year. According to PEOPLE, the couple is "enjoying a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."
In addition to practicing social-distancing, Meghan and Harry are also working to address the mental health crisis that is unfolding as a result of the global pandemic. Markle is reportedly working with a mental health nonprofit to develop online support for the most vulnerable people affected by the far-reaching impacts of the deadly coronavirus. "Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness," the couple said in an Instagram post from the official Sussex Royal account. The post provided resources for people in need of emotional support.


With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need. • - If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time • - If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. • - If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected - ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.



Princess Beatrice

The novel coronavirus has forced Princess Beatrice — the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew — to cancel her upcoming wedding plans with real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple announced their engagement in September and will postpone the wedding reception at Buckingham Palace until 2021. The occasion was originally slated to take place in May, but the couple is "particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people," a spokesperson said in a statement. Instead, the princess and her fiancé are considering a private marriage among a small group of friends and family.

Princess Eugenie

Although Princess Eugenie hasn't shared many details of her whereabouts on social media, the younger sister to Beatrice is sharing some vital information about local hospitals and relief efforts hoping to tackle coronavirus. On her personal Instagram page, Princess Eugenie shared funding efforts to help first responders at The Royal National Orthopedic Hospital. "The purpose of the fund is to help their frontline clinical staff in any way possible – from providing meals, to purchasing essential equipment items, to supporting mental health in a time of crisis," she wrote.


I'm so proud of my hospital, The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, as they have become a trauma centre for the first time since 1982 due to the incredibly challenging time we face and the unprecedented pressure all hospitals and their staff face. It has created a Covid-19 fund for the RNOH’s staff that urgently need our support. The purpose of the fund is to help their frontline clinical staff in any way possible – from providing meals, to purchasing essential equipment items, to supporting mental health in a time of crisis. Tap the link in my bio to be directed to the just giving page or please get in touch with them for any donations in kind by emailing rnoh.fundraising@nhs.net or calling 0208 909 5362 @the.rnoh.charity @rnohnhs



Prince Edward & Sophie

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have both cancelled scheduled events due to the spread of coronavirus. The Countess took some time to send a thoughtful message to parents and caregivers, with the help of their 16-year-old daughter Lady Louise.
"For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty but please don’t feel alone," the Countess said from the Royal Family Instagram. "Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing and supporting them." Sophie also drew attention to organizations, like the National Autistic Society for their work funding social care during the pandemic.

Princess Anne

Princess Royal Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip could not be swayed from completing her royal duties. The 69-year-old princess was spotted earlier this month visiting the Addington Equestrian Centre in Buckingham as vice patron of the British Horse Society. The British Horse Society said it was taking measures to ensure the safety of its 300 visitors, stating it provided additional hand sanitizers and encouraged attendees to wash their hands. Still, some people were not thrilled that the event was not cancelled amid the pandemic.
