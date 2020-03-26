Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Are Casually Hanging Out In Chicago

Somehow, Peter Weber's journey for love is extending well beyond his season of The Bachelor. After proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss, he ended things a month or so later to give things a shot with runner-up Madison Prewett. Two days later, they had split as well. Now, Peter has been spotted out in Chicago with none other than Kelley Flanagan, a contestant from his season who made it Peter's top six before being sent home. However, they've always shared a bit of a connection thanks to the fact that they bumped into each other for the first time before filming. An onlooker who caught their Chicago reunion on video tells us what she thinks is going down between the pair. Third time's the charm?
According to Natalie, a 25-year-old attorney who spotted Peter and Kelley not social distancing on the Chicago Riverwalk, things seemed friendly between the two exes.
"I didn't see a kiss or anything but it looked like Peter had his foot in her lap," she told Refinery29 over Instagram message.
Rumors about Kelley and Peter have swirled since before the season even ended, with fans speculating that her absence from Women Tell All meant her storyline was set to return come the finale. Instead, she was just in the After The Final Rose studio audience. However, people still believe that romance has blossomed between the two post-filming, and hanging out in Chicago does nothing to quell speculation.
"Oh I buy those rumors," Natalie said. "But this didn't really seem super flirty."
However, that won't stop Bachelor fans from moving full speed ahead with theories — and screaming at our phones for Peter and Kelley to PLEASE PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
