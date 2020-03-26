Nordstrom’s 40% Off Spring Sale Is Here To Brighten Your Day

To all our fellow work-from-home friends in the mood to shop right now, we've got some news to help you through this week: The Nordstrom Spring Sale is here, and it's really good. Maybe you're in the market for a fresh pair of leggings to stream your online workouts, or maybe you'd like a high-functioning moisturizer to upgrade your beauty routine. No matter what that little something is that'll boost your mood, there's a deal to be had across all categories at Nordstrom at the moment, so let's dive right into the discounts.
Nordstrom may have temporarily closed its physical stores, but its online operation is still very much up, running, and ready whenever you are — and currently with up to 40% off a wide range of goods to sweeten up the shopping experience. If you're the kind of person that likes to participate in a bit of retail therapy on occasion, the latest Nordstrom sale is a great place to start. In addition to markdowns on all the Nordy classics (think Zella leggings and Longchamp totes), you'll also find products from covetable beauty brands such as Skin Laundry and The Beauty Chef at an enticing discount. There are even deals on a number of pet products if you feel like spoiling your pup (and honestly, no one is more deserving of some extra appreciation than our most loyal and loving furry friends). Ahead, we're sharing all the gems from the beauty, home, clothing, and accessories departments that have found their way into our carts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.