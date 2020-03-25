In addition to a whole lot of other, more critical changes, staying indoors to stop the spread of COVID-19 means putting off treatments we'd usually get at the salon, like our monthly root touch-up. The transition may feel daunting for some, but it's freeing for many — including some of your favorite celebrities, who are starting to embrace their natural gray hairs while in self-isolation.
Kyle Richards, Kelly Ripa, and Kevin Hart have all taken to Instagram in the past few days to discuss going gray, their roots, and their current color-maintenance routines (or lack thereof) — but they're not the only ones. Ahead, the stars who've opened up about using their time at home to embrace their natural silvers, with more surely to follow...