Regarding Fischer's accusations in The Tiger King, Antle told Oxygen that her words are "the ramblings of a crazy child who has a lot of, in my opinion, issues and somehow those have boiled up." He denies having multiple wives, saying, "When I say 'my girl,' it's a cowboy saying, it's not that these are my wives. Sure I've had girlfriends and there's girls I have had relationships with that have come and gone over the decades." Antle said none of his relationships are legal marriages. "I am absolutely not married nor have I been since my wife died over 20 years ago now. I'm not married and I certainly don't have wives. I certainly am a single guy and I live in a house by myself," he said. A representative for the park did not immediately return Refinery29's request for additional comment.