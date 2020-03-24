Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Trump Calling Coronavirus Test “Invasive”

The world around us is changing at a mind-boggling rate due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Chrissy Teigen is here to remind us that she is still very much the same on social media.
The mom of two took to Twitter this week to slam Donald Trump and Mike Pence for their claims that the test for COVID-19 is a little too invasive for their liking.
"My vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. Fuck your swab pain," Teigen tweeted in response to both men's display of discomfort.
For some context: The coronavirus test is similar to a flu test. It consists of a 10-second nasal swab. To be fair, the swab — which looks like a long Q-tip — is pushed very far up your nose, to the back of your nasal cavity. It can be uncomfortable.
my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain. https://t.co/AGBZD9WTmq— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020
“[It’s] not something I want to do every day, I can tell you that,” Trump said about the swab last week. “It’s a little bit of — good doctors in the White House, but it’s a test. It’s a test, it’s a medical test,” he continued. “Nothing pleasant about it.”
During a briefing on March 22, Vice President Pence said the exam, which he underwent after one of his staffers tested positive for the virus, is "kind of invasive." "The test was quick, but it goes a fair amount to the sinuses and it is not comfortable," he said, according to CNN. "That is probably a good opportunity to say again to any American looking on, if you do not have symptoms you do not need a test." Pence tested negative.
Teigen followed up her now-famous vagasshole statement with even more details about her experience giving birth to her first child. "They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. So yeah. The swab, I bet it’s super rough."
Teigen's tweet prompted many other mothers to share their childbirth and postpartum experiences.
I was in labor with my first kid for 52 hours.— Ms. Frizzle but for the Government (@msschilllax) March 23, 2020
52.
Hours.
Of.
Labor.
Y'all can all manage a nasal swab for 30 seconds.
Nearly the same here! The only difference was I was given a double episiotomy and the vertical one ripped to my butthole. I was very young, 19, and when I complained of intense pain three days later my doctor huffed and said, "fine I'll see you." My 100+ stitches were infected.— E. B. Novak (@BrittNArt) March 23, 2020
Invasive? OMFG.— Katja Desjarlais (@TheHauntVault) March 23, 2020
After 3 days of labor, halfway through delivery, my doctor pushed him back in. PUSHED. HIM. BACK. IN.
Definitely ranks up there with “throat swab” on the Invasive Procedures list.
So far, though, no one has weighed in on what's the more uncomfortable, but people who've given birth before will probably side with Teigen.
