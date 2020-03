I Quit My Friend’s Wedding Party Because Of COVID-19 & Our Friendship Is Over

I didn't speak with Carrie for a couple of weeks, and a lot changed. Many airlines had suspended flights from China and there were travel advisories, so those guests who were supposed to attend obviously were no longer an issue. Then on March 11, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and Prime Minister Trudeau went into isolation . Like everyone else, I was glued to the news and couldn't believe how quickly everything was changing. When I found out Carrie was still going ahead with the wedding, I honestly couldn't believe it. On the one hand, I felt like I should just stay out of it, but I couldn't stop thinking about how dangerous they were being, gathering in a group of over 100, being in close proximity — basically everything the public health departments were telling us to avoid in order to prevent the spread of the virus and to be socially responsible citizens. I figured I didn't really have anything to lose so I sent a text encouraging Carrie to reschedule. And that's when the shit really hit the fan. She called me selfish, a terrible friend. Her fiancé texted me and said that if I was so sure, maybe I wanted to cover all the expenses that would have come with changing the date.