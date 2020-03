Brandon Maxwell Will Donate Three Wedding Gowns To Brides In Need

In order to apply, the designer asks that you send your story — whether it be in video, picture, or poem form — to yourspecialday@brandonvmaxwell.com . “Absolutely any way you want to express yourself, we will listen,” he writes. He also asks that you include the details of your wedding, including when it is and what your plans are. All submissions must be sent in by Monday, March 30th, and the three lucky winners will receive word from Maxwell by Wednesday, April 1st. In true Brandon Maxwell form, he signed off on an even more positive note: “Here’s to a brighter day, your day. ❤️.”