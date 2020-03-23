Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Welcome First Child

A country music couple’s family just expanded. Maren Morris gave birth to her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, according to a new post on Morris’ Instagram.
Morris apparently couldn’t wait to get the news out. She revealed that son Hayes Andrew Hurd was born Wednesday, March 23 — the very same day she shared a slideshow of photos of the newborn.
Musician pals like Carly Pearce, Maggie Rogers, and Lucie Silvas offered congratulations in the comment section. Hurd also shared the good news on his Instagram along with two photos of baby Hayes.
Following a 2017 engagement, Morris and Hurd married in Nashville on March 24, 2018 — nearly two years exactly before Hayes’ birth. Morris told People that songwriting was what initially brought her and her now-husband together.
"We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers' job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day," Morris explained in 2017. “We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"
Hurd wrote the song “Diamonds or Twine” for Morris, while Morris revealed that her hit song “The Bones,” which was co-written with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, was largely inspired by her relationship with Hurd.
“[The other writers and I] just started talking about how gracious we were with our relationships at the time. I was really feeling so solidified in my relationship with my then-fiancé and now husband, she was so feeling so amazing with her marriage and her children. Jimmy just found out that his wife was pregnant,” Morris told Pop Culture.
