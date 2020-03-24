Vanderpump Rules‘ Witches Of WeHo Are No More But Can You Still Buy Their Wine?

This season on Vanderpump Rules, we've watched Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Kristen Doute, aka the Witches of WeHo, have it out over and over again about Doute's confusing relationship status. Doute thinks her former ride-or-die besties aren't being supportive of her during her supposed break-up and Schroeder and Maloney-Schwartz have grown weary of Doute's on-again, off-again game with ex?-boyfriend, Brian Carter. You get it. In this week's episode, the division among the Witches of WeHo gets even wider, bringing the fate of their wine line into question.
If you're a fan of the Witches of WeHo wine line, which was launched back in February 2019, and are terrified you will no longer get to enjoy hefty pours of the drink because these Vanderpump Rules girls are growing apart, you don't need to worry about that just yet.
Last week, Nocking Point Wines, the producer that Schroeder, Maloney-Schwartz, and Doute worked with to create and sell their Witches of WeHo wine, announced via Instagram that Basic Witch Potion No.1 was officially sold out. This Pinot Grigio was the first wine to be released by the VPR ladies, but it's not the only one. Basic Witch Potion No. 2, which was introduced in July 2019, is still available.
Basic Witch Potion No. 2 is a rosé made with a blend of Grenache and Sangiovese. Though, according to its description, the wine was "made for all-day consumption by the pool or anywhere else you relax (or party) all summer long," you can enjoy it this spring as you watch where the Witches of WeHo's friendship goes throughout the rest of Vanderpump Rules season 8. The wine is available in orders of two, three, six, or twelve bottles through the Nocking Point website.
Though Potion No. 2 is still available, according to Nocking Point, only 1,700 cases were produced. That means it could eventually go the way of Potion No. 1 and sell out. And, since the Stassi, Katie, and Kristen's friendship is up in the air, there's no guarantee we'll get more Witches of WeHo wine when this stock runs out.
