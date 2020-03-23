The First Trailer For Sophie Turner’s New Show About Survival Will Leave You Breathless

There may be no better time to launch a brand-new streaming service than when people are socially isolating themselves. Quibi is one such streamer breaking into the content game, with bite-sized episodes that you can watch on your phone. Yet it’s more than just the promise of fresh content in a pandemic that’s making us excited for Quibi. The trailer for Sophie Turner’s new series Survive just dropped, and it looks thrilling enough to get us through another day of social distancing.
Turner’s Survive is one of Quibi’s “movie in chapters,” which means it tells one complete story, just broken down into smaller, more manageable chunks. The series/movie hybrid, which is based on Alex Morel's novel, stars Turner as Jane, a woman heading home via airplane following a stint in a mental health facility. While everyone tells her how happy they are that she’s restarting her life, Jane has other plans. She intends to die by suicide in the airplane bathroom.
Advertisement
Jane’s decision is thwarted when the airplane crashes, leaving her — and her surviving seatmate Paul (Broadway star Corey Hawkins) — to fend for themselves in the wilderness. Jane initially doesn’t want to go on, but when it becomes clear that Paul can’t survive without her, she decides to fight for both their lives.
Given the lack of other people around — it looks like the series will mostly be focused on Jane and Paul — this may be the perfect series to watch while isolating yourself. Or, you know, it could be a sad reminder that we’re all a little more alone these days, but...let’s look on the bright side, shall we? At least we don’t have to deal with wolves, which prove to be a very real issue for Jane and Paul.
Another Quibi show heading our way is the Liam Hemsworth vehicle Most Dangerous Game, which is a new take on Richard Connell’s famous short story. It’s also about survival: Here, Hemsworth plays a man with a terminal brain tumor who is offered a chance at 24.5 million dollars — and therefore life-saving surgery — if he’s able to survive being hunted.
Check out the trailer for Turner's Survive below. Quibi launches on April 6.
Advertisement