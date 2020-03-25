I was an extremely privileged disabled child. My parents were accepting and not abusive. I was never bullied or made fun of, and I had a clique of non-disabled girlfriends, who I hang out with to this day. My junior year at Cliffside Park High School in the great state of New Jersey, I was elected Student Council President. To train for my reign, I was required to attend a Leadership Training Conference. This conference was a sleepaway camp, and was my first time existing apart from the safety of my family and outside my one-square-mile-small town where everybody knew my name. I was the only visibly disabled camper at camp that year. Although my counselors were supportive and inclusive, it was lonely being the only one of my kind. The struggle was real. The Americans with Disabilities Act had only been signed a few years earlier. The outdoor camp was completely inaccessible. As I dragged myself up the Appalachian Trail, I could never have imagined that decades earlier a camp existed for kids like me. Crip Camp tells the story of that fantastical place I never knew existed that changed the course of disabled history in America.